Tesla (TSLA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.71 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.5 billion, representing a surprise of -6.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total vehicle deliveries: 495,570 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 502,821.
  • Other models deliveries: 23,640 versus 25,564 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Model 3/Y deliveries: 471,930 compared to the 480,157 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Storage deployed: 11,000 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,108.41 MWh.
  • Revenues- Automotive sales: $18.66 billion versus $21.78 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.
  • Revenues- Energy generation and storage: $3.06 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +112.9%.
  • Revenues- Services and other: $2.85 billion compared to the $2.80 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits: $692 million versus $667.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.8% change.
  • Revenues- Automotive leasing: $447 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $439.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
  • Total Automotive Revenue: $19.80 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
  • Gross profit- Total Automotive: $3.29 billion compared to the $4.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Gross profit- Energy generation and storage segment: $772 million compared to the $855.57 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Tesla have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

