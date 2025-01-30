Back to top

Robert Half (RHI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.38 billion, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Robert Half performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Service Revenues- Permanent placement talent solutions: $108.10 million compared to the $109.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.
  • Service Revenues- Protiviti: $488.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $486.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Service Revenues- Total contract talent solutions: $785.51 million versus $793.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change.
  • Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Technology: $158.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $157.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Finance & Accounting: $574.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $573.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
  • Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Administrative and customer support: $172.78 million compared to the $169.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
  • Service Revenues- Contract talent solutions- Elimination of intersegment: -$120.18 million compared to the -$105.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
  • Gross Margin- Contract talent solutions: $306.76 million versus $311.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- Protiviti: $121.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $119.48 million.
  • Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions: $107.87 million versus $108.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Robert Half have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

