Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Landstar (LSTR) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36, the EPS surprise was -3.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers: $10,598 compared to the $8,145.05 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal: $2,801 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,955.
  • Number of loads - Total: 491,410 versus 501,434 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of loads - Truck Transportation: 476,540 compared to the 486,345 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Investment income: $3.82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.
  • Revenue: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $22 million compared to the $28.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rail Intermodal: $18.35 million compared to the $21.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Truck Transportation: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers: $88.17 million versus $65.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.2% change.
  • Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation: $100.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $21.93 million compared to the $24.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year.
Shares of Landstar have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

