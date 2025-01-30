Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.54 billion, up 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.93, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 billion, representing a surprise of +1.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Raymond James Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Private Client Group Asset Under Management: $1.49 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 13% versus 12.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts: $876.60 million compared to the $898.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 25% compared to the 24.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues: $559 million versus $585.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Revenues- Interest income: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
  • Total Revenues- Other: $39 million compared to the $37.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Investment banking: $325 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $256.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +79.6%.
  • Revenues- Account and service fees: $342 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $330.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees: $1.74 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change.
  • Revenues- Brokerage revenues- Securities Commissions and Fees: $440 million versus $442.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.
  • Net interest Income: $414 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $522.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Raymond James Financial here>>>

Shares of Raymond James Financial have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise