Ameriprise (AMP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) reported $4.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $9.36 for the same period compares to $7.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.94, the EPS surprise was +4.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Assets Under Administration: $317.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $315.16 million.
  • Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM: $644.91 million versus $676.75 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Assets Under Management: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations: -$44.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$46.34 million.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $892 million compared to the $891.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $379 million versus $406.88 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Revenues- Distribution fees: $536 million compared to the $541.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $127 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $136.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.72 billion versus $2.64 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
  • Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $367 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $394.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
  • Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income: $290 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $285.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
  • Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $108 million versus $108.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
Shares of Ameriprise have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

