Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP - Free Report) reported $2.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +5.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Operating Ratio: 57.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 57.8%.
  • Carloads - Intermodal: 411 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 425.1 thousand.
  • Carloads - Automotive: 62.3 thousand versus 63.19 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Grain: 161.4 thousand compared to the 153.48 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products: 125.4 thousand compared to the 130.49 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads - Potash: 42.3 thousand versus 48.78 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur: 17.6 thousand compared to the 17.7 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads - Forest Products: 35.1 thousand compared to the 35.29 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics: 149.3 thousand compared to the 146.22 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Carloads - Total: 1.12 million versus 1.14 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Carloads - Coal: 115.5 thousand versus 121.66 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total: 55.97 billion compared to the 53.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

