C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.18 billion, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion, representing a surprise of -6.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average employee headcount: 13,869 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,921.
  • Total Revenue- NAST: $2.80 billion compared to the $2.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate: $497.99 million compared to the $541.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Global Forwarding: $883.97 million compared to the $962.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding: $203.80 million compared to the $195.63 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST: $403.76 million versus $409.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other and Corporate: $77.06 million versus $75.60 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh: $35.98 million compared to the $30.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation: $12.94 million compared to the $13.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Managed services: $28.13 million versus $23.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Other: $9.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.65 million.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Air: $40.50 million compared to the $29.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

