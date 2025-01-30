Back to top

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $261.3 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249 million, representing a surprise of +4.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Interstate BancSystem performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP): 3.2% versus 3.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.1%.
  • Mortgage banking revenues: $1.50 million versus $1.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest Income: $47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.65 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $214.30 million versus $206.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Interstate BancSystem here>>>

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

