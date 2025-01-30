Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Selective Insurance (SIGI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Selective Insurance (SIGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.26 billion, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion, representing a surprise of -0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting expense ratio: 30.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 30.6%.
  • Combined ratio: 98.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 96.1%.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 67.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 65.3%.
  • Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio: 100.2% versus 96.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio: 91.7% versus 102% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio: 93.1% compared to the 85.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net investment income earned: $122.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $119.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.
  • Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $141.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $134.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.
  • Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $884.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $904.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $8.50 million versus $5.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.6% change.
  • Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $107.10 million compared to the $113.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

