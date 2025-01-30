Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Century Communities (CCS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.27 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.49, compared to $2.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Century Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Home Deliveries - Homes: 3,198 versus 3,270 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Home Deliveries - Average Sales Price: $389.80 versus $386.99 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Backlog - Homes: 850 compared to the 1,040 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net New Home Contracts: 2,467 compared to the 2,715 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Selling Communities at period end: 322 versus 310 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Financial services revenues: $26.22 million compared to the $23.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +59.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total homebuilding revenues: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Home sales revenues: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Land sales and other revenues: $0.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -86.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Century Communities here>>>

Shares of Century Communities have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise