Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended November 2024, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.84 billion, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $995.40 million versus $935.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $434.10 million compared to the $427.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other Brands: $123.70 million versus $482.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $286.50 million compared to the $263.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
  • Total Levi?s Brands Net Revenues: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Levi Strauss here>>>

Shares of Levi Strauss have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise