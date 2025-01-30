Back to top

Brookline (BRKL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL - Free Report) reported $91.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.24 million, representing a surprise of -0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brookline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $10.93 billion versus $10.93 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.59 million versus $6.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $84.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.98 million.
  • Gain on sales of loans and leases: $0.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.45 million.
  • Loan level derivative income, net: $1.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.45 million.
  • Deposit fees: $2.30 million versus $2.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan fees: $0.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.49 million.
  • Other: $2.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.73 million.
Shares of Brookline have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

