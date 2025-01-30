Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Waste Management (WM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Waste Management (WM - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.89 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79, the EPS surprise was -5.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Waste Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company: 13% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company: 4% versus 4.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Volume - As a % of Total Company: 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Waste Management here>>>

Shares of Waste Management have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Waste Management, Inc. (WM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise