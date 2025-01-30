Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Washington Trust (WASH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH - Free Report) reported $48.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +1.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Washington Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2% versus 1.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $16.04 million compared to the $16.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $32.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.98 million.
Shares of Washington Trust have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

