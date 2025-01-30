Mondelez Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ Quick Quote MDLZ - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $9.69 billion, suggesting growth of 4.1% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has dipped by a penny in the past 30 days to 66 cents per share, indicating a decline of 21.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. However, MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Things to Know About MDLZ’s Upcoming Results
Mondelez has been benefiting from solid performance in its core categories of chocolate and biscuits, reflecting its resilience and consumer appeal even in challenging economic conditions. The company’s revenue growth management strategies, including tailored pack sizes and diverse price points, have been instrumental in maintaining consumer loyalty and driving market share gains.
As Mondelez continues to invest in innovation, marketing and distribution, the durability of these core categories positions the company well for sustained growth, giving out positive signals for the quarter under review. Our estimate for revenue growth in the chocolate and biscuit categories for the fourth quarter stands at 6.4% and 5.2%, respectively. Apart from this, the company has been gaining from favorable pricing, continuous reinvestments in its brands and capabilities and impressive portfolio-reshaping efforts. Our model suggests a 4.6% increase in pricing for the fourth quarter, with organic revenue growth expected to be 5.6%. Mondelez faces significant input cost headwinds due to elevated cocoa prices, which are likely to have peaked in the fourth quarter, per the last earnings call. Such sustained cost pressures are likely to have impacted earnings per share, which is expected to have declined year over year in the fourth quarter. Earnings Whispers for MDLZ Stock
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mondelez this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Mondelez carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -3.50%. Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Church & Dwight ( CHD Quick Quote CHD - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, which indicates growth of 2.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS is pegged at 77 cents, which implies a roughly 18.5% increase year over year. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10%, on average. Clorox ( CLX Quick Quote CLX - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top and bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, which suggests a decrease of 17.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.39, indicating a 35.7% decline from the year-ago period. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average. Kenvue Inc. ( KVUE Quick Quote KVUE - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.78 billion, which indicates growth of 2.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kenvue’s fourth-quarter 2024 EPS is pegged at 25 cents, which implies a 19.4% decrease year over year. KVUE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.
Mondelez Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
