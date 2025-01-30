Back to top

Image: Bigstock

How to Find Strong Construction Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider TopBuild?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.15 a share 26 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 25, 2025.

TopBuild's Earnings ESP sits at +1.28%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $5.15 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.08. BLD is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

BLD is just one of a large group of Construction stocks with a positive ESP figure. Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Louisiana-Pacific is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 19, 2025. LPX's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.90 a share 20 days from its next earnings release.

Louisiana-Pacific's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +12.93% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.

BLD and LPX's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

