CNX Resources Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 32.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 16.2% from 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.
CNX’s Revenues
The company reported revenues of $386 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411 million by 6.2%. However, the top line increased 2.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $376 million.
Highlights of CNX’s Q4 Release
The average selling price in the quarter was $2.72 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 5.8% from the year-ago figure of $2.57. Total production cost was $1.73 per Mcfe, up 9.5% year over year.
Total production volumes were 141.9 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), down 3.4% year over year.
Interest expenses totaled $36.6 million, down 1.8% year over year.
During the fourth quarter, CNX Resources repurchased 0.6 million shares at an average price of $34.87 per share for a total cost of $22 million. Over the past 17 quarters, CNX repurchased approximately 36% of its outstanding shares.
The company has reduced its adjusted net debt by $434 million since third-quarter 2020.
CNX’s Financial Update
As of Dec. 31, 2024, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $17.2 million compared with $0.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $1.84 billion compared with $1.89 billion recorded as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter totaled $268.8 million compared with $161.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow amounted to $199 million.
Capital expenditure for the quarter totaled $105.5 million compared with $107.7 million in the year-ago period.
CNX’s Guidance
CNX Resources announced its 2025 proforma total capital expenditure guidance between $450 million and $500 million.
The company expects its proforma 2025 production volume to be in the band of 605-620 Bcfe.
Total free cash flow is expected to be $575 million.
CNX also expects 2025 adjusted EBITDAX to be in the range of $1.225-$1.275 billion.
CNX’s Zacks Rank
The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
