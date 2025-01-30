Lantronix to Unveil New PoE++ Network Switches at BICSI Conference

Lantronix, Inc. ( LTRX Quick Quote LTRX - Free Report) will introduce its latest innovation — the 28-port SM24TBT4XPA Managed 2.5G Ethernet PoE++ network switch — at the 2025 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition. In addition, the company will showcase its 24-port SM24TBT4SA and 8-port SM8TBT2SA Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ network switches during the event, which will take place on Feb. 4–6, 2025, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The new product portfolio is designed to meet the evolving needs of industries requiring always-on network performance, high-speed connectivity and precise synchronization, such as smart buildings, security and surveillance and wireless networking. The state-of-the-art 28-port Managed Ethernet PoE++ Switch features 2.5G ports and IEEE 1588v2 for precise time sync, essential for wireless networks and financial trading. With an easy-to-use interface, it simplifies device management, reducing troubleshooting and costs. Integrated with Lantronix’s Percepxion platform, the switches offer end-to-end life cycle management, enterprise integration and data analytics in one place. Additional Solutions on Display at LTRX’s Booth
Apart from its latest PoE++ switches, Lantronix will exhibit a diverse range of network extension solutions at the event. It will display a wide portfolio of media conversion solutions, including, high-density network solutions and compact stand-alone converters. Various solutions for extending network links and delivering PoE to remote devices with compact power sourcing and PoE-powered converters can be explored.
IoT Gateways are likely to offer secure wired and wireless connectivity for nearly any device. Options include the G520 Series IoT Cellular LTE CAT 4 and 5G Gateways, as well as the industrial-grade X300 Series with LTE M1, Cat-1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth/BLE, Ethernet and serial interfaces. Lantronix continues to drive innovation in networking solutions, offering cutting-edge PoE++ switches, media converters and network extension tools for businesses worldwide. Despite growth in the Embedded IoT Solutions business, challenges persist in the IoT System Solutions and Software & Services segments. In the last reported quarter, Embedded IoT Solutions revenues grew 18% from both the previous quarter and a year ago. IoT System Solutions revenues experienced a 47% decline sequentially and a 1% fall year over year. The decrease was mainly due to a $16 million fall in smart grid shipments and a delayed federal order. Software & Services revenue rose 8% sequentially but fell 13% year over year. Stiff rivalry in the IoT space and global economic challenges remain concerns. LTRX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Lantronix currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 40.6% in the past year against the industry's growth of 13%.
