Compared to Estimates, SurModics (SRDX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

SurModics (SRDX - Free Report) reported $29.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.45 million, representing a surprise of -10.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SurModics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales: $16.55 million versus $20.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.1% change.
  • Revenue- Research, development and other: $2.74 million versus $2.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Revenue- Royalties and license fees: $10.63 million compared to the $10.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
Shares of SurModics have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

