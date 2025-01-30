Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dynatrace (DT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) reported revenue of $436.17 million, up 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +12.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dynatrace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total: $1.65 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Revenues- Services: $18.96 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $417.21 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $408.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.
  • Gross profit- Services: $0.82 million compared to the $0.55 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross profit- Subscriptions: $356.54 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $357.90 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dynatrace here>>>

Shares of Dynatrace have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise