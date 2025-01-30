Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Roper Technologies (ROP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.81, compared to $4.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.72, the EPS surprise was +1.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Network Software & Systems: $373.50 million compared to the $376.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Technology Enabled Products: $446.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $433.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
  • Revenue- Application Software: $1.06 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
  • Operating Profit- Application Software: $272.90 million versus $281.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products: $150.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.80 million.
  • Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems: $174.40 million versus $171.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Roper Technologies have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

