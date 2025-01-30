Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Northrop Grumman (NOC) Q4 Earnings

Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) reported $10.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $6.39 for the same period compares to $6.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.27, the EPS surprise was +1.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Northrop Grumman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Mission Systems: $3.14 billion compared to the $3.24 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Aeronautics Systems: $3.22 billion compared to the $3.20 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
  • Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$721 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$728.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.9%.
  • Sales- Space Systems: $2.71 billion compared to the $2.74 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.
  • Sales- Defense Systems: $2.33 billion compared to the $2.58 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.8% year over year.
  • Operating income (loss)- Intersegment eliminations: -$95 million compared to the -$97.01 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems: $252 million compared to the $264.46 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Mission Systems: $469 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $457.72 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Space Systems: $275 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $281.02 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Aeronautics Systems: $292 million compared to the $312.28 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Segment operating income adjustment- Unallocated corporate expenses: -$112 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$93.95 million.
  • Segment operating income adjustment- FAS/CAS operating adjustment: $8 million compared to the -$5.89 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Northrop Grumman have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

