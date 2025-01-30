Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dow Inc. (DOW) Q4 Earnings

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) reported $10.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dow Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings: $1.97 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate: $177 million compared to the $135.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $5.32 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
  • Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $2.95 billion compared to the $2.90 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $832 million compared to the $927.98 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: -$56 million compared to the -$66.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings: $189 million compared to the $224.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $240 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $136.21 million.
Shares of Dow Inc. have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

