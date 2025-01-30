We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Southwest (LUV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.93 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.95 billion, representing a surprise of -0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Southwest here>>>
- Load factor: 79.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 81.8%.
- Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 34.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 35.71 billion.
- Available seat miles (ASMs): 43.53 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 43.7 billion.
- Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM): 14.49 cents compared to the 14.45 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense: 12.19 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.23 cents.
- Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM): 15.92 cents compared to the 15.9 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
- Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax: 2.38 $/gal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.58 $/gal.
- Fuel consumed: 531 Mgal versus 534.92 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.
- CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items: 12.31 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.25 cents.
- Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M]: $6.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
- Operating Revenues- Other: $579 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $589.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
- Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $45 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $48.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
Shares of Southwest have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.