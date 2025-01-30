Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dover (DOV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) reported $1.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.4%. EPS of $2.20 for the same period compares to $2.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.08, the EPS surprise was +5.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Engineered Products: $288.22 million compared to the $295.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling: $528.03 million compared to the $505.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies: $347.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $400.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
  • Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions: $479.14 million compared to the $486.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$1.85 million compared to the -$2.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Imaging & Identification: $288.80 million compared to the $288.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products: $64.86 million compared to the $62.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling: $111.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.21 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies: $52.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.91 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions: $155 million compared to the $152.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification: $82.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.90 million.
Shares of Dover have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

