Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.77 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8 billion, representing a surprise of -0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales (decrease)/increase: 0.6% versus 1.4% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Petsense: 206 versus 209 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Number of stores: 2,502 versus 2,496 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Tractor Supply: 2,296 versus 2,293 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Sales per selling square foot: $96.50 versus $96.84 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Selling Square Footage: 39.11 Msq ft versus 39.32 Msq ft estimated by five analysts on average.
  • New stores opened - Tractor Supply: 26 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23.
  • New stores opened - Petsense: 4 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.
Shares of Tractor Supply have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

