FirstCash (FCFS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, FirstCash Holdings (FCFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $883.81 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.12, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901.91 million, representing a surprise of -2.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FirstCash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Leased merchandise income: $177.44 million compared to the $188.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pawn loan fees: $189.98 million compared to the $183.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Retail merchandise sales: $413.67 million versus $439.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Interest and fees on finance receivables: $70.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
Shares of FirstCash have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

