Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) reported $11.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $6.10 for the same period compares to $5.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.25 billion, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Organic: 4% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $5.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions: $2.60 billion compared to the $2.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$487 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$472.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Revenues- Analytical Instruments: $2.19 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

