L3Harris (LHX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
L3Harris (LHX - Free Report) reported $5.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $3.47 for the same period compares to $3.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.51 billion, representing a surprise of +0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how L3Harris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$43 million compared to the -$49.14 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems: $1.73 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
- Revenue- Communication Systems: $1.44 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
- Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems: $1.77 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
- Revenue- Aerojet Rocketdyne: $628 million compared to the $701.13 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Segment operating income- Integrated Mission System (IMS): $238 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $191.18 million.
- Segment operating income- Communication Systems (CS): $326 million versus $348.41 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Segment operating income- Space and Airborne Systems (SAS): $186 million compared to the $222.28 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Segment operating income- Aerojet Rocketdyne: $72 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $83.29 million.
Shares of L3Harris have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.