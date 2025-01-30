Back to top

UPS (UPS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.3 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.75, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.33 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

  • Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total: $20.60 versus $21.01 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average daily package volume - International Package - Export: 1.98 million compared to the 1.86 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic: 1.75 million compared to the 1.72 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground: $10.81 compared to the $10.78 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $3.07 billion versus $3.31 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.7% change.
  • Revenue- International Package: $4.92 billion versus $4.81 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package: $17.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $17.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other: $163 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $151.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground: $12.94 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air: $2.68 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Revenue- International Package- Domestic: $887 million compared to the $880.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Revenue- International Package- Export: $3.87 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
Shares of UPS have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

