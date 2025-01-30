Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings

A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) reported $912.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $952.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was -4.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how A.O. Smith performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $689.80 million versus $730.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Inter-segment sales: -$14 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$12.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.6%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $236.60 million compared to the $234.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
  • Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Corporate expense: -$8.20 million compared to the -$15.72 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of A.O. Smith have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

