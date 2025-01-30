Back to top

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.39, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Applied Industrial Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Engineered Solutions: $349.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $347.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Net Sales- Service Center Based Distribution: $723.83 million compared to the $731.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Operating income- Engineered Solutions: $55.53 million versus $49.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Service Center Based Distribution: $92.79 million versus $93.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

