DGX Stock Dips Despite Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Margins Rise

Quest Diagnostics Inc.’s ( DGX Quick Quote DGX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The metric also exceeded the year-ago adjusted figure by 3.7%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar .
Certain one-time expenses, like the ones related to amortization expenses, certain restructuring and integration charges, other expenses and excess tax benefits associated with stock-based compensations, were excluded from the quarter’s adjusted figures. GAAP earnings came in at $1.95 per share, up 14.7% from last year’s comparable figure.
For 2024, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $8.93, up 2.5% from the year-ago period’s levels. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.
DGX shares dipped nearly 1.6% in pre-market trading following the earnings report.
DGX’s Revenues in Detail
Revenues reported in the fourth quarter rose 14.6% year over year to $2.62 billion. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.
Total revenues for 2024 were $9.87 billion, reflecting a 6.4% increase from the year-ago period. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.
Diagnostic Information Servicesrevenues in the quarter were up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis to $2.56 billion. This figure also surpassed our model’s projection of $2.48 billion for the fourth quarter.
Volumes (measured by the number of requisitions) were up 13.9% year over year in the fourth quarter. Revenue per requisition increased 0.2% year over year.
DGX’s Margin Performance
The cost of services during the reported quarter was $1.76 billion, up 13.6% year over year. The gross profit came in at $858 million, up 16.6% year over year. The gross margin was 32.7%, reflecting a 57-basis point (bps) expansion from the year-ago figure.
SG&A expenses were $466 million in the quarter under review, up 14.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The adjusted operating margin of 14.9% represented a 58-bps expansion year over year.
DGX’s Liquidity and Financial Health
Quest Diagnostics exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $549 million compared with $686 million at the end of 2023. The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.33 billion compared with $1.27 billion at the 2023-end.
The company has
a five-year annualized dividendgrowth rate of 7.59%. A Peek Into DGX’s 2025 Guidance
Quest Diagnostics issued its outlook for 2025, underscoring confidence in the core business strength, continuing robust utilization and the momentum from acquisitions completed in 2024.
Revenues for the full year are expected in the $10.70 billion-$10.85 billion band, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.4%-9.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $10.67 billion.
Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $9.55-$9.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $9.71.
Our View on DGX
Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024, which also increased from the comparable 2023 figures. The company marked several achievements this year, including growing its Advanced Diagnostics portfolio and deploying automation and AI technologies across diverse laboratories, customer service and administrative areas. Impressively, Quest Diagnostics completed eight acquisitions, including LifeLabs in Canada and four hospital outreach lab acquisitions.
The company benefitted from expanding the consumer-initiated testing offerings on the questhealth.com platform. The expansion of both margins in the quarter is highly encouraging.
DGX’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Quest Diagnostics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , Insulet ( PODD Quick Quote PODD - Free Report) and Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) .
Masimo reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $504.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. MASI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
MASI’s earnings yield of 2.6% remains well ahead of the industry’s -3.3% yield. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%.
Insulet, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9%. Revenues of $543.9 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.
PODD has an estimated 2024 earnings growth rate of 17.1% compared with the industry’s 13.4%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 52.4%.
Haemonetics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. Revenues of $345.5 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.
HAE has an earnings yield of 6.7% compared with the industry’s 0.4% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%.
Image: Bigstock
DGX Stock Dips Despite Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Margins Rise
Quest Diagnostics Inc.’s (DGX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The metric also exceeded the year-ago adjusted figure by 3.7%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Certain one-time expenses, like the ones related to amortization expenses, certain restructuring and integration charges, other expenses and excess tax benefits associated with stock-based compensations, were excluded from the quarter’s adjusted figures. GAAP earnings came in at $1.95 per share, up 14.7% from last year’s comparable figure.
For 2024, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $8.93, up 2.5% from the year-ago period’s levels. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.
DGX shares dipped nearly 1.6% in pre-market trading following the earnings report.
DGX’s Revenues in Detail
Revenues reported in the fourth quarter rose 14.6% year over year to $2.62 billion. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.
Total revenues for 2024 were $9.87 billion, reflecting a 6.4% increase from the year-ago period. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.
Diagnostic Information Servicesrevenues in the quarter were up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis to $2.56 billion. This figure also surpassed our model’s projection of $2.48 billion for the fourth quarter.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Quote
Volumes (measured by the number of requisitions) were up 13.9% year over year in the fourth quarter. Revenue per requisition increased 0.2% year over year.
DGX’s Margin Performance
The cost of services during the reported quarter was $1.76 billion, up 13.6% year over year. The gross profit came in at $858 million, up 16.6% year over year. The gross margin was 32.7%, reflecting a 57-basis point (bps) expansion from the year-ago figure.
SG&A expenses were $466 million in the quarter under review, up 14.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The adjusted operating margin of 14.9% represented a 58-bps expansion year over year.
DGX’s Liquidity and Financial Health
Quest Diagnostics exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $549 million compared with $686 million at the end of 2023. The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.33 billion compared with $1.27 billion at the 2023-end.
The company has a five-year annualized dividendgrowth rate of 7.59%.
A Peek Into DGX’s 2025 Guidance
Quest Diagnostics issued its outlook for 2025, underscoring confidence in the core business strength, continuing robust utilization and the momentum from acquisitions completed in 2024.
Revenues for the full year are expected in the $10.70 billion-$10.85 billion band, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.4%-9.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $10.67 billion.
Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $9.55-$9.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $9.71.
Our View on DGX
Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024, which also increased from the comparable 2023 figures. The company marked several achievements this year, including growing its Advanced Diagnostics portfolio and deploying automation and AI technologies across diverse laboratories, customer service and administrative areas. Impressively, Quest Diagnostics completed eight acquisitions, including LifeLabs in Canada and four hospital outreach lab acquisitions.
The company benefitted from expanding the consumer-initiated testing offerings on the questhealth.com platform. The expansion of both margins in the quarter is highly encouraging.
DGX’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Quest Diagnostics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Masimo (MASI - Free Report) , Insulet (PODD - Free Report) and Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) .
Masimo reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $504.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. MASI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MASI’s earnings yield of 2.6% remains well ahead of the industry’s -3.3% yield. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%.
Insulet, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9%. Revenues of $543.9 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.
PODD has an estimated 2024 earnings growth rate of 17.1% compared with the industry’s 13.4%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 52.4%.
Haemonetics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. Revenues of $345.5 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.
HAE has an earnings yield of 6.7% compared with the industry’s 0.4% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%.