Annaly Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Book Value Declines Y/Y
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings available for distribution (EAD) per average share of 72 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The figure increased from 68 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
For 2024, adjusted EAD per share was $2.7, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66. This compares unfavorably with $2.86 reported in the year-ago quarter.
NLY recorded a year-over-year decline in book value per share (BVPS). Nonetheless, the company’s average yield on interest-earning assets improved in the reported quarter.
Inside Annaly’s Headlines
Net interest income (NII) was $187.3 million in the reported quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $242 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported a negative $53.6 million in NII.
In 2024, NII was $247.8 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $302.5 million. It reported NII of negative $111.4 million in 2023.
At the fourth-quarter end, Annaly had $103.6 billion of total assets, up 2% from the prior quarter.
In the reported quarter, the average yield on interest-earning assets (excluding premium amortization adjustment or PAA) was 5.26%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 4.64%. The average economic costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 3.79%, up from 3.42% in the year-ago quarter.
Net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1.47% in the fourth quarter increased from 1.22% in the prior-year quarter. Also, the net interest margin (excluding PAA) was 1.71% compared with 1.58% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Annaly’s BVPS was $19.15 as of Dec. 31, 2024, down 1.5% from $19.44 reported in the prior-year quarter. At the end of the reported quarter, the company’s economic capital ratio was 14.6%, up from 14% in the prior-year quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the weighted average actual constant prepayment rate was 8.7%, up from 6.3% in the year-ago quarter.
Economic leverage was 5.5X as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from 5.7X sequentially and year over year.
Annaly generated an annualized EAD return on average equity of 14.27% in the fourth quarter, which increased from the prior-year quarter’s 13.76%.
NLY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Upcoming Release Dates of Annaly’s Peers
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 10.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 23 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a decline of 36.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD - Free Report) is slated to post fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STWD’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 46 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a decline of 20.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.