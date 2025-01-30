Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Altria (MO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Altria (MO - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.11 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +1.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Altria performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- All Other/ Financial Services: $19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.6%.
  • Revenues net of excise taxes- Oral tobacco products: $663 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $646.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
  • Revenues net of excise taxes- Smokeable Products: $4.42 billion versus $4.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Operating Income (Loss)/ Reported OCI- Oral tobacco products: $453 million compared to the $446.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted OCI- Smokeable Products: $2.71 billion versus $2.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)/ Reported OCI- All Other/ Financial Services: -$123 million compared to the -$92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Altria have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

