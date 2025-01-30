Back to top

Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Civista Bancshares (CIVB - Free Report) reported revenue of $40.37 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +18.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Civista Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 3.4% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 68.3% compared to the 71.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.36 million versus $30.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net gain on sale of loans: $1.26 million compared to the $1.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $9.02 million versus $9.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Civista Bancshares have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

