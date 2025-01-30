Back to top

Comcast (CMCSA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) reported $31.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Comcast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships: 31.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.21 million.
  • Customer relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships - Net Additions / (Losses): -151 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of -109.67 thousand.
  • Total Domestic Video Customers: 12.52 million compared to the 12.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Customer relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships: 2.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.62 million.
  • Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios: $3.27 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total Residential Connectivity: $9.07 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- International Connectivity: $1.35 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Revenue- Business Services Connectivity: $2.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total: $18.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Advertising: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Video: $6.50 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
Shares of Comcast have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

