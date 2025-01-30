Back to top

First Merchants (FRME) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Merchants (FRME - Free Report) reported $177.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Merchants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 48.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56%.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized): 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $17.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.96 billion.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $42.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.14 million.
  • Net gains and fees on sales of loans: $5.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.97 million.
  • Other income: $1.71 million versus $1.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $134.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $130.61 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $140.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.44 million.
  • Fiduciary and wealth management fees: $8.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.66 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $8.12 million compared to the $8.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Derivative hedge fees: $1.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Merchants here>>>

Shares of First Merchants have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

