Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, HarborOne Bancorp (HONE - Free Report) reported revenue of $45.52 million, up 17.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HarborOne Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 71.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 74.6%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $13.69 million versus $11.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.70 million.
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

