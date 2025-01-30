Back to top

Carpenter (CRS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) reported $676.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $708.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was +6.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carpenter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volumes Sold in Pounds - Specialty Alloys Operations: 44.71 million compared to the 50.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Volumes Sold in Pounds: 46.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 50.94 million.
  • Volumes Sold in Pounds - Intersegment: -0.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -1.73 million.
  • Volumes Sold in Pounds - Performance Engineered Products: 2.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.57 million.
  • Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Total: $548 million compared to the $568.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Performance Engineered Products: $95 million compared to the $101.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Alloys Operations: $601.50 million versus $632.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Surcharge revenue: $128.90 million compared to the $140.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Corporate: -$23.60 million compared to the -$33.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Performance Engineered Products: $7 million compared to the $6.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Specialty Alloys Operations: $135.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.13 million.
Shares of Carpenter have returned +23.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

