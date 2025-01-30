Back to top

International Paper (IP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, International Paper (IP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.58 billion, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72 billion, representing a surprise of -3.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +71.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Paper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers: $662 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $692.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial Packaging: $3.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment: $49 million compared to the $73.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -52.4% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers: -$250 million versus -$161.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging: $247 million compared to the $255.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of International Paper have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

