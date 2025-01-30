Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.74 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.53, compared to $6.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.8 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.22, the EPS surprise was +4.98%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Parker - Change in Percentage - As Reported: -1.6% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Diversified Industrial - North America - Change in Percentage - as reported: -5% compared to the -7.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Diversified Industrial - International - Change in Percentage - as reported: -3% versus -2.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported: 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10%.
  • Net sales- Aerospace Systems: $1.49 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
  • Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International: $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
  • Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America: $1.93 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America: $426.57 million compared to the $463.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems: $338.18 million compared to the $395.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International: $284 million versus $319.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Parker-Hannifin here>>>

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise