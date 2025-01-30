Back to top

Avery Dennison (AVY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Avery Dennison (AVY - Free Report) reported $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $2.38 for the same period compares to $2.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37, the EPS surprise was +0.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avery Dennison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Solutions Group: $713.70 million versus $735.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Materials Group: $1.47 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Corporate expense: -$18.80 million compared to the -$21.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Solutions Group: $81.20 million versus $83.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Materials Group: $217.50 million compared to the $220.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Avery Dennison have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

