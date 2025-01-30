Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Coursera (COUR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Coursera (COUR - Free Report) reported revenue of $179.18 million, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coursera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total registered learners: 168 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 167.67 million.
  • Number of Degrees Students: 26,700 compared to the 27,176 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Paid Enterprise Customers: 1,612 versus 1,595 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Consumer: $101.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $99.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenues- Degrees: $15.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $62.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $62.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
Shares of Coursera have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

