Asbury Automotive (ABG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2024, Asbury Automotive Group (ABG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.5 billion, up 18.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.26, compared to $7.12 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.07, the EPS surprise was +19.60%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Asbury Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Unit sales - New vehicle: 47,255 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 42,938.
- Unit sales - Used vehicle retail: 35,328 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 33,574.
- Average selling price - New vehicle: $52 billion compared to the $50.60 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Unit sales - Used vehicle retail - same store: 28,357 compared to the 27,998 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average Gross profit per unit - Total new vehicle: $3.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion.
- Average Gross profit per unit - Used vehicle retail: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- New vehicle: $2.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.4%.
- Revenues- Used vehicle: $1.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
- Revenues- Parts and service: $590.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $598.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
- Revenues- Finance and insurance net: $198.50 million versus $189.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.
- Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail: $1.10 billion versus $956.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
- Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale: $159.60 million compared to the $137.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +55.1% year over year.
Shares of Asbury Automotive have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.