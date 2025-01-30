Back to top

OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) reported revenue of $375.81 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.54, compared to -$0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335.03 million, representing a surprise of +12.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +42.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OneWater Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- New boat: $248 million compared to the $220.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service, parts & other: $61.62 million versus $59.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Revenues- Finance & insurance income: $9.40 million versus $6.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.7% change.
  • Revenues- Pre-owned boat: $56.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $50.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Gross Profit- New boat: $36.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.25 million.
  • Gross Profit- Service, parts & other: $26.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.85 million.
  • Gross Profit- Finance & insurance income: $9.40 million compared to the $6.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Pre-owned boat: $11.22 million versus $10.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for OneWater Marine here>>>

Shares of OneWater Marine have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

