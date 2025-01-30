Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.62 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.58, compared to $2.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18, the EPS surprise was +18.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oshkosh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Vocational- Total: $880.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $814.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.
  • Net Sales- Access- Total: $1.16 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and other: $26.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -568.4%.
  • Net Sales- Defense: $559.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Net Sales- Access- Other: $289.40 million versus $249.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers: $322 million versus $346.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms: $545.60 million versus $487.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus: $334.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $341.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Adjusted Access segment operating income (non-GAAP): $151.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.91 million.
  • Adjusted Vocational segment operating income (non-GAAP): $122.90 million versus $107.36 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Defense segment operating income (non-GAAP): $15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.97 million.
  • Adjusted corporate and other operating loss (non-GAAP): -$44.10 million versus -$46.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Oshkosh have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

