Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, First Foundation (FFWM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, First Foundation (FFWM - Free Report) reported revenue of $64.68 million, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65.18 million, representing a surprise of -0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -666.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Foundation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 103.1% versus 91.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earnings assets: $13.02 billion compared to the $12.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized: 0.7% versus 0% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.6% versus 1.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $46.65 million compared to the $44.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $51.31 million compared to the $52.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest income: $13.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.86 million.
  • Asset management, consulting and other fees: $9.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.22 million.
  • Other income: $2.99 million versus $2.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Foundation here>>>

Shares of First Foundation have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise