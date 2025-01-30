Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Schneider National (SNDR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Schneider National (SNDR - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio - Consolidated: 96.8% versus 96.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Intermodal - Operating Ratio: 93.8% versus 94.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Truckload - Operating Ratio: 96.5% compared to the 95.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Logistics - Operating Ratio: 97.4% compared to the 97.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $133.40 million compared to the $146.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$43.30 million versus -$35.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
  • Revenues- Logistics: $323.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $331.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
  • Revenues- Other: $88.80 million versus $94.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge): $1.21 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intermodal: $276.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Revenues- Truckload: $560.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $558.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Network: $185.10 million versus $207.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.
Shares of Schneider National have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

