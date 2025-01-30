Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rogers Communication (RCI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rogers Communication (RCI - Free Report) reported $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +9.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 561 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 580.13 thousand.
  • Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber: 1.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.5 million.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers: 10.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.78 million.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn: 1.5% versus 1.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 117 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 110.11 thousand.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions: 26 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.27 thousand.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers: 1.11 million versus 1.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn: 2.8% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Cable Subscriber - Homes passed: 10.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.2 million.
  • Cable Subscriber - Net additions: 14 thousand versus 11.51 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships: 4.68 million compared to the 4.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Retail Internet - Net Additions: 26 thousand compared to the 26.68 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

